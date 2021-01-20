Biden To Tackle Anti-LGBTQ Workplace Bias On Day 1

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- Among the slew of executive actions newly inaugurated President Joe Biden plans to take Wednesday are several with employment implications, including one directing federal agencies to interpret all federal anti-bias laws covering sex discrimination with a broad view that also forbids LGBTQ discrimination, his transition team announced. The executive order expands on last year's 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which found Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects transgender and gay workers from discrimination "because of their sex." The action will be implemented to ensure the federal government interprets Title VII as directed by Bostock,...

