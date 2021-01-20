Kirkland Directs PE Firm Fort Point's $194M Fund Closing

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Fort Point Capital, working with Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Wednesday it nabbed $194 million for its latest fund focusing on lower middle market companies. The Boston-based firm said in a news release that FPC Small Cap Fund II exceeded its $175 million target. Since its 2010 launch, the firm has secured nearly $300 million in equity commitments across its funds. "We look forward to investing our new capital base in compelling risk-reward opportunities," Fort Point co-founder and partner Brooke Ablon said in a statement. "We will continue our disciplined and systematic approach of investing in attractive subsectors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS