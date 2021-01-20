Norton Rose Lures Polsinelli Partner To Dallas Office

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 12:27 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced Tuesday it has brought on a former Polsinelli PC partner with three decades of legal experience to strengthen its employment and labor practice out of the firm's Dallas office. Tom Reddin has joined the firm as a partner who advises clients before and through litigation, including appeals before state and federal courts and other tribunals, according to the firm's announcement. In a statement, Reddin pointed to his focus on advising energy, health care and financial clients. He added that his clients will be well served by the firm's attorneys in the U.S. and globally. The firm has...

