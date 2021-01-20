Nursing Home Aides Try To Exit Wage Suit After DOL Steps In

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 1:46 PM EST) -- Workers asked a Pennsylvania federal court to dismiss their federal labor claims against a nursing home company they accused of overtime and record-keeping violations, after the U.S. Department of Labor launched its own action against the company and requested that the court toss the workers' claims. In a motion to dismiss on Tuesday, the current and former nurses or nurse assistants of Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services LLC requested that the court extinguish their Fair Labor Standards Act claims because of the federal government's action, which named the same workers. The workers said in their filing that they "cannot be party plaintiffs...

