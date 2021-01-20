Biden Scraps Keystone XL Pipeline Permit On Day 1

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- Newly sworn-in President Joseph Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order canceling the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline as part of his ambitious first-day agenda to tackle climate change. The Keystone XL pipeline was planned to ship oil sands from western Canada to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast and has seen its fortunes rise and fall depending on who controlled the White House. President Barack Obama rejected a cross-border permit for the project in 2015, but President Donald Trump issued a presidential permit to pipeline operator TC Energy in 2017. "Some of the executive actions I'm going to...

