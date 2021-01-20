Biden Taps Labor Vet For OSHA Deputy Position

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden chose a longtime United Steelworkers official for a top position in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as the new administration moves to bring labor voices into the U.S. Department of Labor, the agency's website said Wednesday. In addition to tapping former USW official James Frederick as deputy assistant secretary at OSHA, Biden also selected Jessica Looman, the outgoing Minnesota State Building and Construction Trades Council executive director, to serve as deputy administrator of the DOL's Wage and Hour Division, according to the website. Frederick will take over as the No. 2 official at OSHA, the workplace safety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS