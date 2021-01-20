Del. Justices Affirm Chancery's Board Deception Smackdown

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- Deceptive statements and actions by directors can subject "technically legal" director boardroom schemes to reversal under the equitable powers granted to Delaware's Chancery Court, the state Supreme Court has affirmed. Ruling in a case involving an alleged leadership coup by tech company QLess Inc.'s deposed chief executive officer, the court's five members unanimously agreed that factual findings of "affirmative deception" leading up to a key vote in November 2019 supported Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's reversal of the moves in March. Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, writing for the full court on Friday, said that QLess co-founder and former CEO Alex Bäcker...

