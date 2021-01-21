Feds Want Suit Over Gulf Of Mexico Review Shipped South

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has asked a Maryland federal court to move to Texas or Louisiana a suit accusing it of ignoring lingering effects of the Deepwater Horizon spill when reanalyzing how oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico will affect endangered species. The National Marine Fisheries Service argued Tuesday the dispute should play out closer to the Gulf, not over 1,000 miles north, telling the court the only thing that ties the dispute to Maryland is the agency's home base. The government urged the court to send the suit to either the Southern District of Texas or the Eastern...

