Female Atty To Co-Lead Shook Hardy Product Liability Group

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP on Wednesday said it has tapped a second female partner to co-lead its product liability practice, with Hildy Sastre joining the current co-chair Alicia Donahue. The firm said it selected Sastre, who is based in Florida, after partner Walt Cofer's retirement. Sastre is a trial attorney who has defended pharmaceutical and medical device companies, as well as other manufacturers, in national multidistrict litigation and mass tort claims, which often involve tens of thousands of plaintiffs, according to Shook Hardy. Her clients include GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Stryker Corp., the firm said. Sastre also serves as trial counsel in...

