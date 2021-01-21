Teradyne Will Pay $125K To End DOL Hiring Bias Probe

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Teradyne will cough up $125,000 to resolve allegations from the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog agency that Asian and Hispanic job candidates were discriminated against when they sought jobs at the technology testing equipment maker, according to a DOL notice. The DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which ensures that government contractors follow anti-discrimination laws, said in a conciliation agreement released this week that an analysis of Teradyne Inc.'s hiring trends between June 2014 and June 2016 revealed "statistically significant disparities" in the racial makeup of successful applicants to engineering co-op positions. The OFCCP said the disparities indicated...

