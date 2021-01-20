Ford Can't Escape Recall Over 3M Defective Takata Air Bags

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Ford Motor Co. to participate in a recall of more than 3 million of its vehicles that have defective Takata air bags, rejecting the automaker's petition for an exemption to the recall. In a 48-page order released Tuesday, the NHTSA shot down Ford's argument that the affected air bags were "inconsequential," saying there is evidence of propellant degradation in the air bag inflators that endangers drivers' safety, as they could lead to the air bags inflating too fast and rupturing. The NHTSA also denied in a separate order Mazda's petition for a similar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS