CBS Reporter's Wage Suit Fails Class Cert., Judge Says

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- A news reporter suing CBS for allegedly underpaying women should not get to represent a class of female reporters and news producers, a Florida federal magistrate judge said Wednesday, because there are not enough workers interested in joining the suit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis' report and recommendation said a request from Silva Harapeti to conditionally certify a class for her proposed collective action should be denied. Since only one other TV reporter elected to join her suit in the eight months since it was filed, Judge Louis said Harapeti shouldn't be granted a court-approved notice that other female reporters...

