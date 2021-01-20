Pa. Justices Say Slim Mining Prospects Doom Takings Claim

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- A new highway that cut off access to a property for potential coal mining did not represent a "de facto" taking of the land under Pennsylvania's eminent domain law, since the coal companies that owned the mineral rights were unlikely to get permission to do any actual mining, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The 6-1 majority of the justices said that without evidence that Penn Pocahontas Coal Co. and PBS Coals Inc. could have gotten state and federal permits to dig into two coal seams beneath 73 acres in Somerset County known as Parcel 55, the companies hadn't proven that the...

