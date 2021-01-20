Mass. Pot Retailers Sue To Block Delivery Regs

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- A trade group representing Massachusetts dispensaries is suing the state's Cannabis Control Commission to stop new regulations on cannabis delivery, saying the new rules ignore state law that establishes the ability to deliver pot to licensed retailers. The Commonwealth Dispensary Association Inc. filed the lawsuit in Suffolk County Superior Court on Jan. 13, just a few days after the regulations went into effect. The new rules establish two forms of delivery licenses, which are restricted to applicants from social equity and economic empowerment programs for several years. The rules do not recognize a right to deliver, which the retailers say is...

