Fed. Circ. Judge Calls High Court IP Decisions 'Inconsistent'

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 11:09 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit Judge Raymond Chen told attorneys attending a virtual conference Thursday that one of patent law's biggest current challenges is the "mixing" of the novelty question with the patent-eligibility inquiry, saying that though it's "very clear" that's what the U.S. Supreme Court wants, its own decisions are inconsistent. Judge Chen's comments came in response to an attendee's question during the 3rd Annual Berkeley-Tsinghua Conference on Transnational IP Litigation held over Zoom. The first day of the virtual four-day event drew roughly 250 attendees, many who practice IP law in China. The attendee asked if Judge Chen would tell Congress to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS