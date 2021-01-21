Full 5th Circ. Grapples With Texas Abortion Law Impact

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- A full Fifth Circuit on Thursday sought to nail down the specific effects a 2017 Texas statute limiting a common second-trimester abortion procedure would have on women, questioning arguments by Whole Woman's Health and Planned Parenthood affiliates that the law would heavily restrict abortion access in the Lone Star State. In a tense back-and-forth between multiple circuit judges and Molly Duane of the Center for Reproductive Rights, who represents abortion provider Whole Woman's Health and Planned Parenthood, the en banc court attempted to quantify the effect of reversing a Texas federal judge's finding that the law was unconstitutional. Duane pushed back,...

