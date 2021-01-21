Kohl's Workers Land $2.9M Deal To End Overtime Claims

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:07 PM EST) -- Kohl's Department Stores Inc. agreed to pay $2.9 million to a proposed collective of assistant store managers to end claims that the retailing giant misclassified them as exempt from overtime, and the workers asked a Wisconsin federal court to approve the deal. The assistant store managers said in an unopposed motion for settlement approval Wednesday that the agreement with Kohl's over their Fair Labor Standards Act claims was appropriate because the retailer continued to deny wrongdoing and might oppose their bid for collective certification if they had to move forward without a deal. "Plaintiffs believe the settlement is an excellent result...

