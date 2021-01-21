Ex-Clients Hit Fieldfisher With £2M Negligence Suit

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 8:58 PM GMT) -- Two former clients have accused Fieldfisher LLP of negligently advising them in a case connected to VAT fraud allegations while racking up costs of more than £2 million defending the High Court case. Businessman Timothy Saunders and his daughter Christina Craig hired Fieldfisher in 2014 after becoming caught up in litigation from an insolvent energy trading company accused of fraud. The pair accuse the law firm in their Jan. 13 particulars of claim of poor advice and conduct while defending a lawsuit that ended up costing them millions. They say that Fieldfisher failed to spot that the appointed liquidator of Autogas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS