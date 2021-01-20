Hertz Gets $756M Vehicle Lease Deal OK'd In Ch. 11

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a second interim settlement allowing Hertz to dispose of roughly 120,000 lease vehicles in exchange for paying noteholders $756 million over the next nine months, resolving for now a hotly contested legal battle over whether Hertz can sever vehicle leases subject to a master lease. In a 26-page order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath signed off on a settlement under which Hertz disposed of at least 121,510 lease vehicles and paid a total of $756 million to the vehicle noteholders through Sept. 30. The interim settlement is the latest page in a Chapter...

