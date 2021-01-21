Morgan Lewis Moving To End Tax Work For Trump

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 12:36 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP is moving to end its tax-related assistance for former President Donald Trump and his businesses, the firm said Wednesday, the same day Trump left the White House and Joe Biden assumed the presidency. Morgan Lewis & Bockius' representation of former President Donald Trump included an attorney's work with him as he refused to publicly release his tax returns. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) "We have had a limited representation of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump in tax-related matters. For those matters not already concluded, we are transitioning as appropriate to other counsel," a firm spokesperson told Law360. The...

