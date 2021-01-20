Franchisor Has No Duty To Employee Shot By Franchisee

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a ruling that a jewelry repair company has no legal duty to an employee who was shot at work by one of its franchisees because the franchise agreement did not give the company control over day-to-day operations. In a 2-1 decision, Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal affirmed summary judgment in favor of Jewelry Repair Enterprises Inc., which does business as Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs, saying that the company could not be held responsible for the shooting of a worker by one of its franchise owners. The franchise agreement does not show that...

