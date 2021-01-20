Electrolux Atty Says Diversity Push Killed His Promotion

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- Electrolux's former interim general counsel claims he was denied the permanent position because of the Swedish appliance company's discriminatory preference to hire women for leadership positions as part of a push to diversify its ranks, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in North Carolina federal court. Sal Kafiti, an attorney with two decades of experience, served as the interim vice president, general counsel, secretary and compliance officer for Electrolux North America Inc., but he was denied the position on a permanent basis because of his gender, according to the complaint that alleges sex discrimination and retaliation. Kafiti said one of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS