Ill. Jail Guards Claim Bias Was Behind Their Firing

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- A trio of jail guards says being white men was the real reason they were fired by prison administrators following a violent encounter with an inmate, according to a bias suit in Illinois federal court. Derek Hundley, Robert Kamp, and Travis Ochs' lawsuit filed on Tuesday claims the Illinois Department of Corrections denied them equal protection rights because of their race and gender and violated their due process rights when they were let go from the Lawrence Correctional Center. The three allege that the Lawrence prison's administrative staff used a made-up charge of using excessive force on an inmate as a...

