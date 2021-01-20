Tribal Legal Vets Join DOI After Alaska Land-Into-Trust Nixed

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday named three key officials with experience in Native American law to the U.S. Department of the Interior, a day after the outgoing Trump administration's DOI solicitor permanently axed a decision allowing Alaska tribes to have their land taken into trust by the department. In a statement Wednesday, the DOI said that Bob Anderson, a professor and director of the Native American Law Center at the University of Washington School of Law and an enrolled member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe, or Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, would serve as principal deputy solicitor in the new administration....

