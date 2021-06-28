Justices Won't Hear Mass.-NH Remote Worker Tax Row

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear as a matter of original jurisdiction New Hampshire's tax complaint against neighboring Massachusetts for Massachusetts' regulation imposing income tax on remote workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court appeared to agree that New Hampshire had other remedies available for its complaint that its neighbor Massachusetts shouldn't be allowed to impose income tax on remote workers. (Getty Images) Appearing to agree with Massachusetts that New Hampshire had other remedies and thus the case did not rate their review, the justices declined to decide whether it is constitutional for a state to reach...

