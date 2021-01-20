Biden Fires NLRB GC Robb After He Declined To Resign

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden made good on a threat to fire National Labor Relations Board general counsel Peter Robb Wednesday after the board's top prosecutor rebuffed an earlier request to resign, the White House said. Robb resisted the president's early afternoon request to vacate his seat by 5 p.m. or be removed, telling the White House that firing him would be unprecedented and that his ouster would undermine the independence of the GC's office, according to a copy of his letter to the White House obtained by Law360. Biden fired Robb after he refused to resign, a White House spokesperson said....

