Crowell & Moring Nabs Orrick Litigator In San Francisco

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:32 AM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has snagged a veteran litigator from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP for its San Francisco office as part of the East Coast firm's strategy to expand its litigation and regulatory capabilities in California. Warrington Parker, who played a key role in helping Oracle dismiss a pay discrimination case by the government, joined Crowell & Moring LLP on Wednesday as a partner in its litigation and white collar and regulatory enforcement groups. "At this point in my life, the practices at Crowell & Moring fit me very well," Parker said in an interview with Law360, saying he was...

