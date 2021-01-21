Ex-Ga. College Staffer Says Firing Was Retaliatory

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- A former Georgia university staffer claimed in a state court lawsuit Wednesday that her termination on the grounds of staff cutbacks was actually retaliation for her blowing the whistle on dubious conduct and refusing to "succumb" to sexual harassment from her supervisor. Jamie Bird, now a Florida resident, sued the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, seeking her old job back as Valdosta State University's dual enrollment director and for her personnel file to be wiped clean. She says she was wrongly demoted and ultimately fired in July after she emailed high school counselors about shoddy compliance with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS