Amazon, Etsy's Mask Sales In Pa. Trigger Tax Class Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- Amazon, Etsy and other online retailers have been hit with a suit in Pennsylvania federal court by a proposed class of consumers who claim the companies are violating state laws by collecting sales tax on protective masks that are nontaxable. The consumers, led by Vince Ranalli, argued the companies are violating the state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and the Pennsylvania Fair Credit Extension Uniformity Act by collecting sales tax on protective face masks or coverings, according to their most recent complaint filed Wednesday. Protective face coverings are considered "medical supplies" and deemed nontaxable under Pennsylvania law, the complaint said....

