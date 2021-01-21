Densify Wants To Take Tossed $236M Jury Win To Fed. Circ.

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- The cloud infrastructure company Densify wants to take its scrapped $236 million jury win straight to the Federal Circuit after a Delaware federal judge ruled last month that Densify lacked standing to sue rival VMware in the first place. Cirba Inc. — a cloud infrastructure company doing business as Densify and a direct competitor of VMware — requested on Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark certify Densify's interlocutory appeal of his ruling, which found that only Densify's related patent licensing business, Cirba IP Inc., could level infringement claims against VMware. In Wednesday's filing, Densify argued that Judge Stark's decision...

