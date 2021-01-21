Investors' Bond Payout Fight With Argentina Gets 2022 Trial

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 3:31 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Thursday that a contract dispute worth hundreds of millions of euros between Argentina and a group of investors over the country's decision to adjust calculations and avoid a bond payout will go to trial in London in October 2022. Judge Christopher Butcher refused a bid by Argentina at the High Court to delay the trial until 2023. He said that the claims will be heard over four or five weeks next year instead. The €525 million ($637 million) lawsuit alleges that the South American country improperly changed the baseline used to assess when payments on the bonds were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS