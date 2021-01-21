Faegre, Latham Drive $1.1B Boston Scientific-Preventice Deal

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- Faegre Drinker-counseled Boston Scientific will pay as much as $1.125 billion to scoop up Latham & Watkins-advised Preventice Solutions, a private equity-backed medical device maker focused on issues related to the heart, the companies said Thursday. The transaction sees Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific Corp. acquiring Minneapolis, Minnesota-headquartered Preventice Solutions Inc. for $925 million upfront, with certain commercial milestones potentially adding another $300 million, according to a statement. Preventice Solutions, formed in 2007, makes an array of mobile cardiac health products, including BodyGuardian-branded cardiac event monitors. Boston Scientific has been an investor in Preventice since 2015, and held a stake of about 22%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS