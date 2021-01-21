IG Group Pays $1B For Tastytrade In Fintech Tie-Up

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- Online trading platform IG Group said Thursday it is offering roughly $1 billion to acquire Tastytrade, an investment media and brokerage services company. Both companies cater heavily to retail investors. IG Group Holdings PLC bills itself as one of the first platforms to provide financial derivatives to retail traders, and it now offers online and iPhone trading services. The U.K.-based company says the move will help fuel its expansion into the U.S. Tastytrade Inc. is headquartered in Chicago and has several business units, including a financial media and education platform; a brokerage firm known as Tastyworks; Dough, a brokerage firm focused...

