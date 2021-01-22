7 Questions For Stewarts' Disputes Chief Clive Zietman

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 11:19 AM GMT) -- Boil fraud and theft down to their core, and nothing has really changed over the years, says Stewarts Law LLP's Clive Zietman. Technology has just created new ways to deceive people. Clive Zietman "It's also way beyond the money," he said. "It's a power thing, it's a form of kleptomania." After decades spent litigating at the likes of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP and now Stewarts, Zietman — who heads the firm's commercial litigation team — has had a hand in some of the U.K.'s most notorious fraud cases, from the Royal Bank of Scotland's 2008 rights issue...

