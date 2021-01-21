Tycoon On Hook To Shipping Co. For $60M Can't Leave UK

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 9:03 PM GMT) -- A judge rejected a Taiwanese shipping magnate's request to leave the U.K. before a Greek shipping company with a $60 million judgment against him can ask about his assets, saying Thursday the tycoon remains a flight risk. High Court Judge David Waksman blasted the request from Nobu Su to set aside a restraining order the judge issued in January 2020, preventing him from leaving England and Wales until Lakatamia Shipping Co. is able to cross-examine Su in court about financial matters. Su told the court in a witness statement that he wants to return to Japan, where he has family, and...

