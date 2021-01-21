Orsinger Nelson Taps Appellate Atty As MP In Dallas, Frisco

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:30 PM EST) -- Orsinger Nelson Downing & Anderson LLP promoted appellate partner Brad LaMorgese to managing partner of its Dallas and Frisco offices, the firm announced Tuesday. LaMorgese has been a partner at the Texas-based boutique family law firm since 2006. He told Law360 Pulse that in his new position he hopes to build upon the firm's "hard-working culture." He noted that the firm has continued to be successful even as larger firms have opened offices in Texas, some of them dabbling in family law. One of the aspects that helps Orsinger Nelson, LaMorgese said, is that the firm is familiar with state and...

