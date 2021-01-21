MoFo Partners Get Senior Roles In Biden Justice Department

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 3:25 PM EST) -- A pair of Morrison & Foerster LLP partners are joining the senior ranks of the Biden administration's Department of Justice as the new president overhauls federal agencies in his first days and awaits Senate confirmation for some of his top leadership picks. John Carlin, a former assistant attorney general during the Obama administration, is taking on the No. 2 ranking position at the Justice Department until Lisa Monaco, Biden's selection for deputy attorney general, is confirmed by the Senate, Morrison & Foerster said Thursday. Carlin will assume the principal associate deputy attorney general position following Monaco's confirmation. Partner David Newman will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS