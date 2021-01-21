Trump's OFCCP Head To Serve On Compliance Co. Board

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- The outgoing Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs director from the Trump administration joined the board of directors at Circa, a Milwaukee-based compliance management provider focused on diversity and inclusion, the company announced Thursday. The head of the U.S. Labor Department watchdog since July 2018, Craig Leen will now help federal contractors comply with the same nondiscrimination and affirmative action regulations he once enforced. "I'm excited to serve on the Circa board," Leen said in a Thursday statement. "Circa has a great reputation in the equal employment opportunity compliance field, helping contractors to fully comply with OFCCP and other regulatory requirements."...

