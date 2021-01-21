Biz Travel Co. TripActions Hits $5B Value With New Funding

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- Business travel and expense management company TripActions said Thursday it raised $155 million in a private investment round that values the company at $5 billion. California-headquartered TripActions said the Series E funds will go toward developing a "seamless, all-in-one travel and spend management platform to help get the world back to business." Including the latest round, the company has raised more than $790 million in financing to date, the announcement said. TripActions offers a platform for managing travel expenditures as well as a travel agency service, according to its website. Its TripActions Liquid technology integrates payment technology, expense reports and billing...

