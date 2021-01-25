EU Court Advised To Affirm State Aid Ruling Against Spain

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 12:22 PM EST) -- An official adviser to the European Union's highest court has recommended that it reject appeals by Spanish companies fighting a determination that Spain's goodwill-amortization program violates EU competition rules by giving foreign businesses a selective advantage. In a series of six opinions issued Thursday, Advocate General Giovanni Pitruzzella said the European Court of Justice should uphold a November 2018 ruling from the EU General Court affirming the state aid finding against Spain. The determination had been made by the European Commission, the bloc's competition enforcer. The cases addressed in Pitruzzella's nonbinding opinions involved Spanish banking giant Santander and a unit of...

