SEC's International Affairs Director Joins Skadden

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- The director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of International Affairs is headed to the D.C. office of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, the firm announced Thursday. Raquel Fox, whose nearly 10-year tenure at the SEC also included time spent as a senior adviser to then-SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and as senior special counsel to the director of the Division of Corporation Finance, will assist clients with SEC-related matters including securities, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and other SEC-related matters. In a statement Thursday, Brian V. Breheny, who heads Skadden's SEC reporting and compliance practice,...

