Chinese Telecom Cos. Push For US Delisting Reversal

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- Three Chinese telecommunications companies whose shares are scheduled to be delisted by the New York Stock Exchange following a Trump administration executive order told regulators on Thursday that they are seeking to reverse the bans. China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. said they have submitted written requests to NYSE's board of directors, asking the exchange to reverse the planned delistings of their American Depositary Shares. The companies are also seeking a stay on a related decision to suspend trading of their shares while the matter is reviewed. The requests were issued to a NYSE...

