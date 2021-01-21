Public Knowledge Vet Rejoining DOJ Temporarily

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- Public Knowledge, an interest group focused on technology policy issues, said Thursday that its senior adviser has resigned to take a temporary position with the U.S. Department of Justice, where he previously worked in the antitrust division. Gene Kimmelman, who also served on President Joe Biden's transition team, will be senior counselor for the DOJ's associate attorney general for a limited time, according to a statement from Public Knowledge. In recent years, Kimmelman has appeared during a number of Congressional hearings for Public Knowledge advocating for scrutiny of technology companies and vigorous enforcement of antitrust laws. Public Knowledge President and CEO Chris...

