Fla. Justices Nix Apartment Building Owners' Lost Rent Claim

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- Florida's high court held Thursday that a trio of apartment building owners can't seek coverage from a state-backed insurance company for rental income lost due to hurricane damage, finding that their claim for "consequential damages" amounts to a bad faith action from which the insurer is immune. In a unanimous decision, the Florida Supreme Court quashed a state appeals panel's May 2019 ruling allowing the apartment building owners — Manor House LLC and two related companies — to pursue lost rent from Citizens Insurance Corp. based on the insurer's alleged breach of policy obligations to properly adjust and pay their claim...

