Texas Panel Trims Doc's Sanction In Failed Defamation Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- Texas' Fourteenth Court of Appeals on Thursday mostly rejected a plastic surgeon's appeal challenging a sanction requiring him to pay a possible total of $1.8 million in attorney fees to his former employers after a failed defamation suit but did suggest a remittitur of about $50,000. The Houston appellate court — which has ruled in the 14-year-old dispute twice before — determined that Baylor College of Medicine, where Dr. Rahul K. Nath was employed, had proven it was entitled to the full amount of $644,500.16 in attorney fees it requested. And Texas Children's Hospital, where Nath was affiliated, had also proven...

