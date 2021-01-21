Pot Grower CannTrust To Settle Shareholder Suits For $40M

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- Struggling cannabis company CannTrust said it will settle shareholder suits over regulatory lapses through a 50 million Canadian dollar ($39.6 million) trust fund under the auspices of the Ontario court handling its restructuring. CannTrust on Tuesday said the deal will resolve lawsuits filed against it after Canadian health regulators revoked its marijuana licenses, which have since been reinstated. The plan is part of CannTrust's broader restructuring under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. The plan will take CannTrust one step closer to resolving "substantially all of the civil litigation claims that were filed against CannTrust following the company's non-compliance with certain Health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS