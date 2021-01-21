DC Pot Legalization Bars Middleman's Conviction, Court Says

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., appellate court on Thursday overturned a man's conviction for facilitating a marijuana sale, ruling that the district's 2014 cannabis legalization initiative made it lawful for adults to transfer small amounts of marijuana to each other as long as no monetary reward is involved. In a split panel opinion, the D.C. Court of Appeals reversed a D.C. Superior Court's 2017 ruling that Shawn Simms was guilty of aiding and abetting the sale of marijuana under the district's Legalization of Possession of Minimal Amounts of Marijuana for Personal Use Initiative of 2014, which legalized buying, but not selling, up to...

