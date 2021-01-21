Attys For Davis Polk Want $100K For Work In Bias Case

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP told a New York federal court that a former associate should pay $100,000 for their work making him cough up evidence in his racial bias suit against the BigLaw firm. The lawyers with Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP filed an application for fees Wednesday as part of a judge's order that Kaloma Cardwell provide evidence in his New York federal suit alleging that discrimination was behind his ouster from Davis Polk. The application said the request for fees was fair in light of the extra hours that Paul Weiss' lead attorneys on...

