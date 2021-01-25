What Automakers Should Expect From Biden's DOT

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has indicated a strong desire to advance a large-scale infrastructure package early in the new year. The automotive industry certainly stands to benefit indirectly from greater federal investment in highways, roads and bridges. But automakers will also be directly impacted by how Biden and his nominee to head the U.S. Department of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, exercise their authority as safety regulators. Before the surprise Democratic victories in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections, Biden was preparing to accomplish much of his ambitious agenda through the somewhat self-defined authority the president holds as head of the executive branch, including via...

