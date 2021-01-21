4th Circ. Sides With Apple In Fight Over 'IPad' Trademark

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit sided with Apple on Thursday in a long-running trademark dispute over the iPad's name, affirming an infringement ruling against a company that launched an "ipad" service two years before the tablet debuted. Upholding a lower court's 2019 decision, the appeals court ruled that RXD Media LLC infringed Apple's trademark rights by using the name on a cloud storage website called "ipadtoday.com." "Consumers plainly will be confused by RXD's use of the 'ipad' mark for cloud storage services," U.S. Circuit Judge Barbara Milano Keenan wrote for a three-judge panel. "Apple submitted evidence of a survey showing that 27% of...

